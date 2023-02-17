Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.04 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.29.

LDOS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. Leidos has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Leidos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

