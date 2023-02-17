Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,402. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

