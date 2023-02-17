LINK Price Tops $39.87 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. LINK has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $689,641.02 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $39.87 or 0.00167460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00431782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.28602037 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

