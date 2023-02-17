LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $22,854,290.58 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.
- On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.
- On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
