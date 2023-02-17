loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.3 %

LDI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 501,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,926. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

About loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.