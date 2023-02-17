loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
loanDepot Stock Up 1.3 %
LDI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 501,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,926. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.