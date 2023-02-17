LUKSO (LYXe) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $184.23 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $12.33 or 0.00050100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
