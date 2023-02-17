Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Update

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 129,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 10,983,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,707,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

