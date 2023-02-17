Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.
Lyft Price Performance
LYFT stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
