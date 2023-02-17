MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 695,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,711. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

