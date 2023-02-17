MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 695,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,711. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.