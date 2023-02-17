Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.33 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $172,451.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000144 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $248,525.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

