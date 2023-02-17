MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
MNKD stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.
MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
