MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

MannKind Stock Up 0.2 %

MNKD stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 431.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

