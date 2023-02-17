Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFCGet Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

MFC stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

