Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

