Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.77.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.69. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.17 million and a PE ratio of -26.76.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

