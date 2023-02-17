Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is SIR Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 433,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 3.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 4,241,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.