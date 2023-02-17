Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,327.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,348.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,255.58. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

