Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.23-7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

MAR opened at $175.79 on Friday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

