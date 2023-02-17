Martin Currie Ltd. Has $130.93 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 5.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $130,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.20.

EPAM traded down $9.42 on Friday, reaching $336.59. 331,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,795. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

