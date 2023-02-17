Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 2.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.33% of ANSYS worth $64,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.84. 57,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

