Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 17,284 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 3.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.25% of ResMed worth $81,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,896 shares of company stock worth $7,224,979. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.