Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 2,938 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Teradyne worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 216,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

