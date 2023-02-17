Maryland Capital Management Buys 47,878 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. 9,412,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,734,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $280.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

