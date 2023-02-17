Maryland Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

