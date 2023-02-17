Maryland Capital Management Has $4.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,048,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,810. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

