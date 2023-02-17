Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,431,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 374,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,158,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after buying an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.13. 746,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

