Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,151 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

