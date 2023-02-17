Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,490. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.