Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.43. 153,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.12. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $114.59.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

