Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 31,063 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,712,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $72,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,059,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.2 %

PARA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

