Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

