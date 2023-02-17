Maven Securities LTD Has $1.03 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 179.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

