Maven Securities LTD Has $999,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

