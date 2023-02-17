Maven Securities LTD Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFG opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

