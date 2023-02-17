Maven Securities LTD Raises Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.28 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

