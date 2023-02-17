Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,440,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.