Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.19

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 128683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
