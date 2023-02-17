McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $133,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

