Mdex Price Reaches $0.0915 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00431782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.28602037 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,550,220 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

