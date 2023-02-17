Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 39.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 39.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 149,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 27,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 43.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.40. The stock has a market cap of C$40.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.92.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

