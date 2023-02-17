Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.73) to €0.62 ($0.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mediaset España Comunicación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

