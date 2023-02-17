Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MPW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 13,125,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,833. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

