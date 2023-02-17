MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.43.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.31 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

