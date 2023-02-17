Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $551.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

