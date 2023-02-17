Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $17,920.44 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $17,920.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,341.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

