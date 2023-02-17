Metahero Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $711,547.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.01284395 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01639694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

