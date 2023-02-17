Metawar Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $154.47 million and approximately $16.94 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00073572 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

