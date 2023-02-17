MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

