MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 7,559,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,019,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

