MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $39.13 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. 2,965,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

