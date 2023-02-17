MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255,800 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 20.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,311,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,080,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,342,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417,955. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

